A historic three-day storm will bring snow, ice and extreme cold across the US

...COMPLEX WINTER STORM SETTLING IN ACROSS THE AREA...

A complex winter storm continued to settle in across the region.
The initial band of snow with the storm, which produced 2 to 4
inches of accumulation over much of central and east central
Wisconsin overnight, had shifted into northern Wisconsin and
weakened considerably.

At 955 am, another band of snow was pushing into central and
east-central Wisconsin from the south. Periods of moderate to
heavy snow with this band will affect areas from Wautoma to
Oshkosh, to Chilton, to southern Manitowoc County through at least
lunchtime.

Occasional light snow and flurries will continue through the mid-
day hours across the rest of the area. Accumulations though the
mid-day hours will be light, but the combination of the occasional
light snow and some blowing and drifting of the snow that had
already fallen will result in slippery roads and hazardous travel
conditions.

Anyone traveling across the area should plan on encountering
hazardous travel conditions and allow extra time to reach their
destination. Areas from Wautoma to Oshkosh to southern Manitowoc
County will also have low visibility at times, and especially
hazardous conditions due to the periods of moderate to heavy
snow.

...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM WILL AFFECT THE AREA THROUGH THURSDAY...

.An complex winter storm is expected to affect the area through
Thursday. A band of moderate to heavy snow will affect portions of
central and east-central Wisconsin during the mid-morning to early
afternoon hours today, while lighter snows occur farther north. The
main snow band with the storm will overspread the area this
afternoon and evening. Snow will continue into Thursday before
diminishing.

Heavy snow, strong winds and considerable blowing and drifting snow
will create near blizzard conditions at times, particularly across
rural and open areas. Widespread hazardous conditions for land and
air travel will develop.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 9 and
12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, producing widespread
blowing snow.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Menominee,
Outagamie, Shawano, Southern Oconto County, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible tonight and
Thursday due to near blizzard conditions at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider delaying travel until the storm subsides. If travel is
necessary, use extreme caution.  The latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.

A historic three-day storm will bring snow, ice and extreme cold across the US

A powerful, coast-to-coast storm continues to bring dangerous threats of heavy snow and high winds Wednesday, putting parts of more than two dozen states under winter weather alerts as travel conditions began to deteriorate in some areas.

More than 65 million people across 29 states from as far west as California to Minnesota through Maine are under winter weather alerts that warn of severe icing, extreme cold and sleet that are likely to make travel miserable Wednesday and knock out power to some.

The Upper Midwest is expected to bear the brunt of the storm in terms of snowfall totals, with Minnesota's Minneapolis area likely getting more than 20 inches Wednesday and more than 2 feet total over the multi-day storm -- potentially the most in 30 years.

The "historic" three-day storm "will bring widespread accumulating snow, with blowing and drifting snow mainly Wednesday through Thursday," the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities said.

The worst impacts over the Twin Cities region -- which generally includes the cities of Minneapolis, St. Paul and their surrounding suburbs -- are expected to begin late Wednesday into Thursday. Heavy snow is expected to blanket the grounds fairly quickly -- and be accompanied by gusty winds, making traveling a life-threatening task for thousands.

Gov. Tim Walz directed the state's National Guard, the transportation department and the state patrol to be prepared to respond storm impacts, he said on Twitter.

"We're working to ensure we're ready -- and Minnesotans have a part to play, too. Plan ahead, drive safe, and limit travel," Walz wrote.

More than 700 flights scheduled for Wednesday in the US have been canceled, according to the tracking site FlightAware. Among those, Minneapolis tallied more than 300 arriving and departing flight cancellations and Denver had nearly 200 cancellations.

The cancellations come as more than five million people are under ice storm warnings across northeastern Iowa, southern Wisconsin, northwestern Illinois and southern Michigan. And more than two million people are under blizzard warnings across parts of Wyoming, Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Dakotas.

Farther west, strong winds from the powerful storm tore down power lines, knocking out power to more than 140,000 homes and businesses in California, where the reported outages occurred in the northern counties of the state including San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz, according to the tracking site Poweroutage.us.

California is still bracing for several feet of snow expected in the mountains with a few inches possible in lower elevations,the National Weather Service in Los Angeles said. The unseasonable weather for the Golden State comes nearly two months after rounds of deadly flooding battered many areas.

"Now is the time to prepare for a COLD AND DANGEROUS winter storm expected for much of the week," the National Weather Service in Los Angeles said. "Gusty and potentially damaging winds are also expected."

Storm's path Wednesday

Parts of the Upper Midwest could see snow fall at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour, combined with wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph, the National Weather Service said. That unrelenting double whammy is set to create whiteout conditions due to falling and blowing snow.

Those expected conditions have put more than two million people are under blizzard warnings across parts of Wyoming, Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Dakotas.

  • Minneapolis: The city could pick up between 15 and 25 inches snow by Thursday. That would be in addition to the 1 to 3 inches that have already fallen there.
  • Sioux Falls, South Dakota: In addition to the up to 4 inches of snow the state has already seen, snowfall up to 16 inches and winds of 45 mph are also expected.
  • Cheyenne, Wyoming: Heavy snowfall up to 1 foot expected in addition to high winds that could feel as cold as 35 below zero.
  • Potentially dangerous icing: Milwaukee in Wisconsin and Detroit and Ann Arbor in Michigan are likely to experience icing beginning Wednesday.
  • Severe thunderstorms: Damaging winds and rain are expected Wednesday morning through the afternoon in parts of Oklahoma into western Arkansas, across Missouri and western Illinois, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday's expected conditions have spurred states to take safety measures.

South Dakota's governor announced Tuesday the closures of state government executive branch offices Wednesday in more than half of the state's 66 counties, with plans for employees to work remotely. Additionally, Interstates 29 and 90 partially closed Tuesday night to prepare for the expected snow.

Meanwhile in Wyoming, several institutions decided to shutter their doors Wednesday.

Eastern Wyoming College announced the closure of its main campus. The Natrona County school district in Casper will conduct a virtual learning day Wednesday due to hazardous weather and road conditions throughout the area, the district said.

The Food Bank of Wyoming, which says it serves all 23 counties across the state, planned to close Wednesday, it said in a tweet.

