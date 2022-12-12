Nationwide winter storm set to bring everything from blizzard conditions to tornadoes

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM COULD BRING IMPACTFUL WINTER WEATHER MID-WEEK... .A strong low pressure system will move across the Great Lakes mid-week, spreading a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet across central Wisconsin Tuesday night into Wednesday. East to southeast winds will also be gusting to 30 to 40 mph, which could cause power outages. Travel could become hazardous due to the snow and ice. Some uncertainty remains on exact precipitation type and amounts as temperatures will be near freezing. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations between 2 and 5 inches and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 30 to 40 mph. * WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, and Lincoln Counties. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. People should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. &&