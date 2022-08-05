Recent lightning deaths a reminder of danger

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Lightning just recently turned deadly killing three people including a couple from Janesville in Washington D.C.
All four victims in that incident rode out the storm under a tree.
Among those who are hit, about 90% of people who get struck survive, and the chances of it happening to you are pretty rare.
"Surprising because lightning itself is actually hotter than the surface of the sun by about five times," said Jackson Garlock, Meteorologist at WAOW.
As experts say, when the lightning roars, go indoors.
If you're at an outdoor event where you can't find a safe structure, there's one line of defense.
"The car is a safe place. The metal frame will protect you. It'll bring that lightning strike from when it hits the car to the ground which keeps you safe," said Garlock.
Often times, incidents like this happen when people are doing leisurely activities.
Always plan ahead and listen to the forecast.