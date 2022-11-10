Warm today and then a much colder trend

Record warmth is likely for today, then a big change will occur. Winter-like temperatures will develop and they will stick around for the next week or so.
Today: Blustery, warm, and humid with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of scattered showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon.
High: 66 (record high) Wind: South 15-25
Tonight: Rain diminishing during the evening, then mostly cloudy and cooling down.
Low: 30 Wind: West 10-18
Friday: Breezy and much colder with a few snow showers or flurries in the afternoon, especially in the Northwoods.
High: 37 Wind: NW 12-22
Even though skies will be mostly cloudy for today, temperatures will be quite warm. It is likely there will be some new record high temps in the area with the mercury in the 60s through the afternoon. The clouds will produce some rain in the Northwoods throughout the day. For Central Wisconsin, the main threat for wet weather will be during the afternoon. A cold front arriving from the west will bring a chance of thunderstorms and there might even be a couple of severe storms with strong wind and hail. A brief isolated tornado is also not out of the question. Winds will be out of the south 15 to 25 mph.
The rain will diminish tonight and then we will see some colder air move into the area. Highs on Friday will linger in the 30s. A breezy northwest wind will add a chill to the air. A few snow showers will develop in the afternoon, primarily in the Northwoods. The cold air will keep a few flurries flying into Saturday and there could be some lake effect snow in the far north that accumulates a bit. On Sunday we will have more sun but it will still be chilly. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s from Saturday all the way through next week. Lows will be below freezing each night. Get out some warmer clothing.
As far as snow chances go, it doesn't look like anything big is headed our way, however, there might be some light accumulation. There is a 20% chance of light snow showers on Monday. Later Tuesday into Wednesday the chance increases up to 30%. There might be a dusting up to an inch in a few spots during the middle of next week.
Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 10-November-2022
On this date in weather history: 1915 - An unusually late season tornado struck the central Kansas town of Great Bend killing eleven persons along its 35 mile track. The tornado destroyed 160 homes in Great Bend killing 11 persons and causing a million dollars damage. Hundreds of dead ducks dropped from the sky northeast of the track's end. (The Weather Channel)