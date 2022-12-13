Blinded by headlights, driver veers into creek, sleeps overnight in trunk before rescue

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW, A WINTRY MIX, AND HAZARDOUS
TRAVEL THROUGH THURSDAY...

.A strong low pressure system will move across the Great Lakes,
spreading a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet across the
region today. The mixed precipitation will turn to all snow over
much of northern Wisconsin this afternoon and evening, with periods
of heavy snow expected tonight. East winds will also gust to 25 to
40 mph, which could combine with heavy snow accumulations to cause
tree and power line damage. Sporadic power outages will be possible.
Travel could become hazardous due to the snow and ice. Some
uncertainty remains on exact precipitation type and amounts as
temperatures will be near freezing.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 AM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation.
Additional snow and sleet accumulations up to two inches and ice
accumulations between one tenth and two tenths of an inch. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy
mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 7
and 11 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon County.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon CST today. For
the Winter Storm Warning, from Noon today to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may
down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Travel
could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the
morning and evening commutes, as well as the Thursday morning
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected to occur
tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...PERIODS OF WINTRY PRECIPITATION WILL LEAD TO SLIPPERY TRAVEL
CONDITIONS TODAY...

Periods of light rain will continue today. Air temperatures are
expected remain near or just above freezing. This may allow some
of the rain to freezing on elevated outdoor surfaces. Ground
temperatures will be a little colder, so untreated roads,
sidewalks, and parking lots will probably be icy. Use extra
caution when walking outdoors or driving today.

The precipitation is expected to become much heavier and change
to snow this evening. Travel conditions tonight could become very
difficult. Be sure to plan on a much slower than normal commute to
school or work on Thursday morning.

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW, A WINTRY MIX, AND HAZARDOUS
TRAVEL THROUGH THURSDAY...

.A strong low pressure system will move across the Great Lakes,
spreading a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet across the
region today. The mixed precipitation will turn to all snow over
much of northern Wisconsin this afternoon and evening, with periods
of heavy snow expected tonight. East winds will also gust to 25 to
40 mph, which could combine with heavy snow accumulations to cause
tree and power line damage. Sporadic power outages will be possible.
Travel could become hazardous due to the snow and ice. Some
uncertainty remains on exact precipitation type and amounts as
temperatures will be near freezing.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 AM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation.
Additional snow and sleet accumulations up to two inches and ice
accumulations between one tenth and two tenths of an inch. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy
mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 7
and 11 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon County.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon CST today. For
the Winter Storm Warning, from Noon today to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may
down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Travel
could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the
morning and evening commutes, as well as the Thursday morning
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected to occur
tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

&&

Blinded by headlights, driver veers into creek, sleeps overnight in trunk before rescue

  • 0
Blinded by headlights, driver veers into creek, sleeps overnight in trunk before rescue

An 83-year-old man was rescued Saturday morning from a creek at the bottom of a 25-foot slope, after spending the night in his car’s trunk in Cowlitz County.

 KPTV

Click here for updates on this story

    COWLITZ COUNTY, Washington (KPTV) -- An 83-year-old man was rescued Saturday morning from a creek at the bottom of a 25-foot slope, after spending the night in his car’s trunk in Cowlitz County.

Cowlitz County Fire & Rescue 2 said the 83-year-old man drove off North Goble Creek Road at about 8:30 p.m. Friday. He was driving home when another car turned the corner, blinding him with the headlights. The distraction caused him to swerve off the side of the road.

Neighbors said roads are dark and narrow in this rural area of southwest Washington.

“No street lights here,” a neighbor said. “Kind of a two-land road, but it’s kind of small, very windy.”

The man’s car came to rest partially in a creek bed with water coming inside.

“His horn was submerged underneath the water, as was the cab of his vehicle,” said Lt. Kurt Stich with Cowlitz County Fire & Rescue 2.

The man could not find his cell phone and could not get out of his vehicle. He made his way to the trunk of his car and slept there the rest of the night.

At about 6:30 a.m., he finally found his cell phone when it started beeping with a low batter alert. He then called 911 for help.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Tags

Recommended for you