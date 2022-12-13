Blinded by headlights, driver veers into creek, sleeps overnight in trunk before rescue

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW, A WINTRY MIX, AND HAZARDOUS TRAVEL THROUGH THURSDAY... .A strong low pressure system will move across the Great Lakes, spreading a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet across the region today. The mixed precipitation will turn to all snow over much of northern Wisconsin this afternoon and evening, with periods of heavy snow expected tonight. East winds will also gust to 25 to 40 mph, which could combine with heavy snow accumulations to cause tree and power line damage. Sporadic power outages will be possible. Travel could become hazardous due to the snow and ice. Some uncertainty remains on exact precipitation type and amounts as temperatures will be near freezing. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations up to two inches and ice accumulations between one tenth and two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 7 and 11 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Marathon County. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon CST today. For the Winter Storm Warning, from Noon today to 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes, as well as the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected to occur tonight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&