School District Gets Funding for Electric Buses

Students in Minocqua will be breathing easier, after the school district learned this week that it will be getting almost $5 million to fun electric school buses, as well as supporting infrastructure.
The district is getting the funds through an EPA lottery based on need, and since Minocqua has the highest number of students in the area, they were awarded the most money, something school officials say there thrilled to have in the Northwoods.
Robert Smudde, the district administrator, said, "That could make a great impact on our ability to not only serve our students, but also have some clean emissions up in this beautiful Northwoods."
Chargers still must be installed at the local bus parking area, and the buses are scheduled to hit the road for the 2024 school year.