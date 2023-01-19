Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman 'stepping away' from band to focus on mental health

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...THE BULK OF THE SNOW FROM THE STORM HAS FALLEN, BUT LIGHT SNOW
AND A WINTRY MIX WILL CONTINUE INTO THIS AFTERNOON...

A powerful storm system continued to affect Wisconsin this
morning. At 910 am, the primary heavy snow band with the system
was over Upper Michigan and far northern Wisconsin. Snowfall
rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour occurred overnight and early this
morning as the band shifted north across the area. Lighter snow
continued across northern Wisconsin in the wake of the main snow
band. Light precipitation was also falling across central and
east-central Wisconsin, in the form of a mix of light snow and
drizzle and freezing drizzle.

Little change in the precipitation pattern is anticipated for the
rest of the morning. The heaviest snow will continue along the
Upper Michigan border and far northern Door county, but it will
not be as heavy or persistent as it was earlier this morning. The
wintry mix will continue to edge farther north.

Travel conditions are expected to remain hazardous across far
northern Wisconsin where the most persistent remaining snows will
occur. Travel conditions across the rest of the area are likely
to gradually improve as highway crews continue to treat the roads
and only light precipitation persists. Anyone traveling this
morning is urged to allow extra time to reach their destination,
and drive with extra caution.

...SNOW DIMINISHING FROM SOUTH TO NORTH TODAY...

.A Low pressure system centered over northwest Illinois this morning
will track to central Lower Michigan by mid-afternoon. The primary
snow band with the storm was over northern Wisconsin at 800 am, and
will shift into Upper Michigan during the mid to late morning.
Lighter snow as well as some drizzle and freezing drizzle will
continue in the wake of the main snow band.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow and freezing drizzle. An additional 1 to 3 inches of
accumulation expected, with the highest totals near the Upper
Michigan border and over far northern Door county.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions are expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be sure to allow for plenty of extra travel time. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman 'stepping away' from band to focus on mental health

Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman is "stepping away" from the band.

 Mauro Pimentel/AFP/Getty Images

Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman has announced he is "stepping away" from the band for the sake of his mental health.

A statement from Trohman was posted to the band's Twitter page late Wednesday night, along with a black and white picture of him playing the guitar.

The news came less than 24 hours after the band announced its new album "So Much (For) Stardust," which will be released on March 24.

Expressing his hope that the break would only be temporary, Trohman said: "Neil Young once howled that it's better to burn out than to fade away.

"But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful. Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years. So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell."

He said that it "pains me to make this decision, especially when we are releasing a new album that fills me with great pride," but added that he would 100% be returning "to the fold."

"In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first."

The group's co-founder thanked his bandmates, family and fans for "understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision."

Last year Trohman released his memoir called "None of This Rocks." Published by Headline, the book covers, among other things, his struggles with depression and his mother's mental illness.

Fall Out Boy, also made up of Andy Hurley, Peter Wentz and Patrick Stump, formed in the Chicago suburb of Wilmette, Illinois, in 2001. Influenced by the city's punk scene, they created a punkish pop music sound heard on their 2003 debut album "Take This to Your Grave." Grammy-nominated for Best New Artist in 2006, their next album, "Infinity on High," topped the Billboard chart at No. 1. Their song "This Ain't a Scene, It's an Arms Race" peaked at No. 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2007.

The group went on an "indefinite hiatus" in 2009 but in 2013 released a secretly recorded album called "Save Rock and Roll."

In an interview that year with CNN, Trohman said that the four of them had "needed a little time away from the band."

He added: "Guys are notoriously bad at emoting and communicating, and I think we had to learn how to do that. But also taking that time apart to be with our families, do other projects, work with different people and experience different things allowed us to come back and realize that maybe we did this thing not so well; maybe we should have talked more; maybe we shouldn't have been so passive-aggressive; maybe this guy should have voiced his opinion more. I think we are better at that, and it has been very healthy for the band."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.