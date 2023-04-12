Granger Smith leaving country music for ministry

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Marathon and Lincoln
Counties.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Wausau, Rothschild,
Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids...Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday afternoon.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Floodwaters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 10.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 12.9 feet Thursday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.0 feet on 04/21/1996.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Wausau, Rothschild,
Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids...Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Rothschild.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Floodwaters approach a business between
Business Highway 51 and the Wisconsin River in Rothschild.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 24.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 27.5 feet early Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 25.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
27.5 feet on 06/21/1993.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Big Rib River at Rib Falls affecting Marathon County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Big Rib River at Rib Falls.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding affects are mainly lowland areas
downstream of Rib Falls toward Marathon City.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 10.7 feet. The river
level should fall over the next several days.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 11.2 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.8 feet on 03/23/1991.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Wausau, Rothschild,
Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids...Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, Up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an
apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC
Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes
along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 1168.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:10 PM CDT Tuesday was 1168.4 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
1168.4 feet on 04/11/2011.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today...

.Record to near record warm temperatures, combined with winds
gusting in the 25 to 35 mph range and minimum relative humidity
values around 22 percent will produce critical fire weather
conditions in portions of central and east central Wisconsin
today.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR PARTS OF
CENTRAL AND EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a Red Flag
Warning for critical fire weather conditions, which is in effect
from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Marathon, Shawano, Wood, Portage, Waupaca,
Outagamie, Waushara, Winnebago and Calumet.

* TIMING...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 22 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the lower to middle 80s.

* IMPACTS...Fires will start easily and spread quickly in these
conditions. So outdoor burning should not be attempted. Visit
the Wisconsin DNR website and click on the appropriate county
to view current burning restrictions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning is issued when critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or are imminent. A combination of strong
winds, very low relative humidity, warm temperatures and
exceptionally dry fuels will create dangerous wildland fire
conditions. Persons are urged to be careful with any activities
that could potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor
grills, smoking materials, chain saws, and all- terrain vehicles
all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a dangerous and
destructive fire.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field
of this red flag warning.

&&

Granger Smith leaving country music for ministry

  • 0
Granger Smith leaving country music for ministry

Granger Smith, performing here in 2022, is wrapping up his music career to work in ministry.

 Daniel DeSlover/Shutterstock

Granger Smith is answering a higher calling.

The country singer has announced that he is leaving the music industry to focus on ministry.

"This message is so difficult to post. The words for this caption are so hard to find," he wrote with a video he posted Tuesday on social media. "Not because I don't believe in the truth of them, but because this marks the end of the longest era in my life! Touring...24 years of it."

Smith will wrap up performing with his "Like A River" shows this summer. The tour is named after his son, River, who died at the age of 3 in 2019 following a tragic accident.

In his video, the singer said he was nervous to make the announcement.

"I have felt a strong desire to pursue ministry," Smith said. "This doesn't mean I'm going to start a church, or a crusade, or a revival. This means that me and my family are going to serve our local church."

Smith said he's been attending Southern Baptist Seminary and enjoying a time of "learning and growing." He also has a book titled, "Like A River," coming out on August 1.

"I am so encouraged and hopeful and excited and joyful about the next chapter, but to a large extent, I have no idea what it will look like," he wrote in the caption. "I just want to glorify God the best way that I can."

His tour stops at Oshkosh Arena in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on April 13.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you