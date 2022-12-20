3 suicides in 1 week on same aircraft carrier were unrelated, Navy investigation finds

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A PROLONGED PERIOD OF WINTRY WEATHER WILL RESULT IN TRAVEL
DISRUPTIONS LEADING INTO THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND...

.A slow moving storm system will bring a prolonged period of wintry
weather to the area the next several days. The initial phase of the
storm will consist of mainly snow, which will fall from this
afternoon through tomorrow. The second phase will consist of lighter
snows, but very windy conditions with significant blowing and
drifting snow. Finally, very cold air will surge into the area on
the strong northwest winds.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Snow
accumulations of 4 and 7 inches expected during this period. For
the Winter Storm Watch, snow and widespread blowing and drifting
snow possible. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches,
with the highest totals in far eastern Wisconsin. Winds could gust
as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to
6 PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday
evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Snow will result in slippery roads and hazardous travel
conditions at times late today through Thursday. Travel conditions
could become dangerous at times Thursday night through Friday
night when winds increase. The strong winds will result in
widespread blowing and drifting snow, and possibly near-zero
visibility at times in open areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds will drive much colder air
into the area. The Wind Chill Index is expected to be in the 15
below to 25 below zero range in central and north-central
Wisconsin Thursday night through Saturday. Wind chills in the east
will range from 10 below zero to 20 below zero during this period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Hazardous travel conditions are expected late today through
Thursday. Even worse travel conditions are possible Thursday night
through Friday night. Consider avoiding travel during this period
unless absolutely necessary. If you must travel during this period,
drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along
with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables,
flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a
first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case
you become stranded. Be sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before
crossing open areas.

&&

Weather Alert

...A COMPLEX WINTER STORM WILL BRING SNOW, STRONG WINDS WITH
BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW, AND COLD TEMPERATURES TO THE AREA
HEADING INTO THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND...

An intensifying storm system will track from the Plains to the
Great Lakes region the next few days. The storm will result in
snow and increasingly windy conditions, and impact travel during
the rest of the week and for the start of the holiday weekend.

Light snow will overspread the area during the afternoon and early
evening hours. Steady snow will continue overnight and through
much of the day Thursday before diminishing from southwest to
northeast during the afternoon hours. Four to seven inches of snow
is likely across the entire area by late in the day Thursday.

Winds will increase substantially Thursday evening, with gusts to
45 mph likely from late Thursday night through Friday night. This
will result in widespread blowing and drifting snow, and possibly
near-zero visibility at times in open areas. Additional snowfall
is also likely during this period, but amounts will be lighter
than tonight and Thursday.

Colder air will also surge back into the area during this time--
resulting in wind chills of 15 below to 25 below zero in central
and north-central Wisconsin, and of 10 below zero to 20 below
zero in the east.

Travel conditions will be good before the snow begins this
afternoon. Roads will likely become snow covered and slippery once
the snow begins, though road conditions this evening will probably
still be good enough to allow for running local errands--as long
extra time is allotted for slower than normal travel.

Travel will probably be hazardous Thursday due to the amount of
snow that will have fallen. The worst travel conditions will occur
Thursday night through Friday night as the strong winds develop
and produce widespread blowing and drifting of the snow. If
possible, consider avoid travel during this period unless
absolutely necessary.

Weather Alert

...A PROLONGED PERIOD OF WINTRY WEATHER WILL RESULT IN TRAVEL
DISRUPTIONS LEADING INTO THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND...

.A slow moving storm system will bring a prolonged period of wintry
weather to the area the next several days. The initial phase of the
storm will consist of mainly snow, which will fall from this
afternoon through tomorrow. The second phase will consist of lighter
snows, but very windy conditions with significant blowing and
drifting snow. Finally, very cold air will surge into the area on
the strong northwest winds.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Snow
accumulations of 4 and 7 inches expected during this period. For
the Winter Storm Watch, snow and widespread blowing and drifting
snow possible. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches,
with the highest totals in far eastern Wisconsin. Winds could gust
as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to
6 PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday
evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Snow will result in slippery roads and hazardous travel
conditions at times late today through Thursday. Travel conditions
could become dangerous at times Thursday night through Friday
night when winds increase. The strong winds will result in
widespread blowing and drifting snow, and possibly near-zero
visibility at times in open areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds will drive much colder air
into the area. The Wind Chill Index is expected to be in the 15
below to 25 below zero range in central and north-central
Wisconsin Thursday night through Saturday. Wind chills in the east
will range from 10 below zero to 20 below zero during this period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Hazardous travel conditions are expected late today through
Thursday. Even worse travel conditions are possible Thursday night
through Friday night. Consider avoiding travel during this period
unless absolutely necessary. If you must travel during this period,
drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along
with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables,
flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a
first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case
you become stranded. Be sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before
crossing open areas.

&&

3 suicides in 1 week on same aircraft carrier were unrelated, Navy investigation finds

  • 0
3 suicides in 1 week on same aircraft carrier were unrelated, Navy investigation finds

A US Navy investigation found that three suicides within one week in April among the crew of an aircraft carrier in Newport News, Virginia, were "not related or connected." Warplanes are seen on the flight deck of US aircraft carrier USS George Washington.

 Murat Kaynak/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A US Navy investigation found that three suicides within one week in April among the crew of an aircraft carrier in Newport News, Virginia, were "not related or connected."

The deaths on board the USS George Washington were the result of "unique and individualized" stresses for each sailor, coupled with a "readily available" means to die by suicide and an "impaired mental state," the investigation concluded.

The report, conducted by the Commander of Naval Air Forces Atlantic, comes as the Navy is investigating a separate series of suicides in nearby Norfolk, Virginia. Between late-October and late-November, four sailors at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Medical Center died by suicide. The Navy launched a command investigation to find out if there were common circumstances between the deaths, as well as looking into each death on its own.

The three enlisted sailors were on their initial assignments on the crew of the USS George Washington, which was going through a multi-year refueling and overhaul process in the shipyards in Newport News. The sailors all worked in different departments, and the investigation found no available evidence that they had social or working relationships.

"The loss of these three Sailors and the impact their deaths had on their shipmates, family and friends is nothing that can ever be measured," said Admiral Daryl Caudle, the commander of Fleet Forces Command. "We can, however, investigate why they did what they did, learn from it, and use that information to prevent it from happening again."

Two of the sailors -- RS3 Mikai'l Sharp and IC3 Natasha Huffman -- died by suicide one night apart. The Navy investigation found they had each been drinking heavily. Less than a week later, MASR Xavier-Mitchell-Sandor shot and killed himself with his Navy-issued weapon on board the USS George Washington. The Navy found that Mitchell-Sandor was severely sleep deprived and distraught by living conditions on board the ship.

The three cases that were the focus of Monday's report were not the only deaths among the crew. In a 12-month period, seven members of the USS George Washington crew died, of which at least four were by suicide.

The Navy said it found no evidence that the deaths "were related in any way." But the investigation exposed serious issues with the living conditions on board the ship, described by current and former crewmembers in detail to CNN. The carrier was undergoing constant maintenance and work, and "the sounds of needle gunning, bells going off, frequent announcements on the ship's main circuit public announcement system (1 MC), grinding, etc., are common."

The investigation also found a complete lack of mental health resources for sailors. The ship's psychologist and behavioral health technician were "overwhelmed" with the demand for mental health resources, and initial appointments had a backlog of 4-6 weeks. In the 18 months prior to the deaths, the ship had reported 2,600 mental health encounters. The ship also has only one Drug and Alcohol Program Advisor (DAPA) for 2,700 sailors.

The Navy recommended that the USS George Washington conduct additional training on suicide prevention, as well as training on what mental health resources are available to the crew. In addition, the investigation recommended a review of whether new sailors assigned to a ship undergoing maintenance should split their time with a ship at sea.

Editor's Note: If you or a loved one have contemplated suicide, call The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255) to connect with a trained counselor.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.