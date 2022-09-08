Surging bird flu shouldn't keep hunters from hunting

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - With Avian flu making a resurgence as the fall hunt is underway.
Wisconsin DNR officials say while the virus is not harmful to humans, you should take extra precaution when hunting, cook your bird to the recommended temperature, and wash the clothes you used to hunt.
"Say your boots had contamination on them, mostly from feces. If you were to go into your backyard flock, you could potentially spread it to domestic birds," said Jasmine Batten, Wildlife Health Supervisor at the Wisconsin DNR.
She adds that if you see waterfowl swimming in circles, or making odd movements, that could be a symptom.