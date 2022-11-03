Police Department Opens C.O.P. House in Local Neighborhood

The Wausau Police Department is opening a new C.O.P. (community oriented policing) house in the Hawthorn Hills area, aiming to cut back on crime and improve their relationship with the people that live there.
The department is emphasizing that they're not there to spy on people, instead saying that being in the neighborhood will allow them to respond to crimes faster, and make the communities safer.
Eric Lemirand, a crisis response officer said, "We look at which neighborhood can we have the biggest impact with those numbers and we feel that that's going to be a great place to make that connection with the community."
But how do residents feel about it? One area man said he's happy to have them there. Stuart Krause, an area resident said, "Police presence anywhere in the neighborhood is always welcome as far as I'm concerned."
The department has not yet decided on where the C.O.P. house will be, but they're looking at somewhere on Jefferson Street, and said that the decision is ultimately up to the residents.