Good Samaritans rescue dog from road

STEVENS POINT, Wis. -- (WAOW) Losing a pet is every pet owner's worst nightmare, and for Mary McComb, that nightmare almost became reality, when her dog Dave escaped into traffic.
It all started when McComb was taking her trash out, when she opened the gate, Dave bolted through and started moving down Water Street. McComb said, "Cars saw this crazy woman yelling Dave! Dave! Dave! And I think it drew attention to the fact that somebody was in the roads."
An ankle injury keeping McComb from catching him herself. It was then some of the drivers got out of their cars to help, and after enough of calling his name, and bribing him with toys, the herding dog, was herded back into the yard.
McComb said, "It meant a lot. Not only to see those women willing to help and concerned, but the fact that traffic slowed down and stopped, and it was a few minutes, because he was hell-bent to just tour Water Street."
Both Dave and his owner are doing fine, but she did say he got a stern talking to after they got home.