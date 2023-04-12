Meet pocket-sized Pearl, the world's shortest dog

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Marathon and Lincoln
Counties.

Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Wausau, Rothschild,
Whiting Dam, Stevens Point, Biron Reservoir...Moderate flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Flood waters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain above flood stage
thru Friday morning, then fall below flood stage by Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Rothschild.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Flood waters approach a business between
Business Highway 51 and the Wisconsin River in Rothschild.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 25.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 25.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.0
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 25.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Big Rib River at Rib Falls.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding affects are mainly lowland areas
downstream of Rib Falls toward Marathon City.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.0 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, Up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an
apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC
Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes
along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:10 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 1168.6 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions through this Evening...

.Record warm temperatures, combined with winds gusting to 25 to
35 mph and relative humidity falling to 20 to 25 percent, will
produce critical fire weather conditions in central and east
central Wisconsin through this evening.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR PARTS OF CENTRAL AND
EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

* AFFECTED AREA...Marathon, Shawano, Wood, Portage, Waupaca,
Outagamie, Waushara, Winnebago and Calumet.

* TIMING...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the lower to middle 80s.

* IMPACTS...Fires will start easily and spread quickly in these
conditions, so outdoor burning should not be attempted. Visit
the Wisconsin DNR website to view current burning restrictions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning is issued when critical fire weather
conditions are either occurring now, or are imminent. A
combination of strong winds, very low relative humidity, warm
temperatures and exceptionally dry fuels will create dangerous
wildland fire conditions. Persons are urged to be careful with
any activities that could potentially lead to a wildland fire.
Campfires, outdoor grills, smoking materials, chain saws, and all-
terrain vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and
ignite a dangerous and destructive fire.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of this red flag warning.

Meet pocket-sized Pearl, the world's shortest dog

  • Updated
  • 0

Pearl is no ordinary handbag dog. She's so tiny, her owner can just slip her into her pocket.

The two-year-old chihuahua, who measures around the same length as a dollar bill, has been named the world's shortest dog by Guinness World Records.

Born in Florida on September 1 2020, Pearl is shorter than a Popsicle stick at just 3.59 inches tall. She is 5 inches long -- around the same as a dollar bill -- and weighs a tiny 1.22 pounds, a huge gain on the less than one ounce that she weighed at birth.

Pearl is related to previous record holder Miracle Milly, who measured 3.8 inches tall. She died in 2020, before Pearl was born. Pearl's mother is one of Milly's identical sisters, according to Guinness World Records.

Her owner Vanesa Semler, who was also the owner of Miracle Milly, told Guinness World Records: "We're blessed to have her. And to have this unique opportunity to break our own record and share with the world this amazing news."

Pearl was recently unveiled on "Lo Show Dei Record," Guinness' TV talent show in Italy.

Appearing alongside her at the studio in Milan, Semler said Pearl was "a bit of a diva," though she seemed calm and unfazed in front of the live studio audience.

Semler is the owner of three other dogs, all of whom are of "normal" size, she said.

Describing her pet as "small like a ball" and slightly taller than a teacup, Semler said Pearl is accustomed to a high quality diet of chicken and salmon.

She also loves "dressing up nice," according to Semler. "We have lots of fun together," she said, adding that her adult dog is still a "child at heart."

Pearl's record was confirmed after she was measured at the Crystal Creek Animal Hospital in Orlando, Florida, where she was born.

According to Guinness' official guidelines, each measurement was taken from the base of the front leg foot up to the top of the ridge between her shoulder blades in a straight vertical line.

The smallest ever dog, a dwarf Yorkshire terrier, stood at just 2.8 inches tall and measured just 3.75 inches long, from the tip of its nose to the end of its tail. Owned by UK-based Arthur Marples, the tiny terrier died in 1945, before its second birthday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

