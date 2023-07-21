NCHC therapy dog retires in style

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Having a favorite co-worker retire is never easy, but it’s even harder at North Central Health Care where they said goodbye to Alvin, their beloved therapy dog.
Alvin served NCHC for four years, starting back in 2019.
During his tenure, he worked with a variety of people in different settings, most recently working with the Crisis Assessment Response Team (CART).
“They had gone to an individual’s home. A youth who was acting out, and once the situation was safe in the home, they brought Alvin in,” said NCHC Executive Director Gary Olsen. “Once they had Alvin in there, the youth de-escalated, the family were much better and it actually got to the point where that youth was able to stay in the home and they didn’t have to bring him any place.”
“Alvin helped a lot with that,” said Olsen. “Without Alvin, that probably would not have happened.”
Alvin also worked with local schools and police departments. A number of co-workers, friends, and fans showed out for the send off, even Alvin’s brother, Theo who works with Wausau Police Department.
The brothers occasionally worked together visiting children at Wausau West High School.
“It was always fun to get the two of them together at the high school and walk them through the hallways into the cafeteria, common areas and have all the kids see both dogs together,” said Marathon County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Jackie White.
Stacey Rozelle, Alvin’s handler was also recognized with an award for her work. Despite a large presence, Alvin was soft spoken at the event when Olsen asked him if he had anything to say.
“Now Alvin, do you have anything to say? No he’s speechless,” said Olsen.
The verdict is still out on who Alvin’s replacement will be, but White said she could see the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department continuing to have a therapy dog.