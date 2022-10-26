Pharmacies Dealing With Amoxicillin Shortage

As cold and flu season gets into full swing, parents are scrambling to get a hold of the popular children's antibiotic amoxicillin. That's leaving some parents scrambling to look for other options, something pharmacists say won't be hard to find.
Brian Stieber, the pharmacy manager at Young's Drug Store said, "Augmentin, which is a form of amoxicillin, plus an extra ingredient, cefalexin, omicef or cefdinir is another one. Those would be options too but again, they're not plain amoxicillin but they'd be alternatives at least."
Logan Whitfield, the infectious disease pharmacist at Marshfield Clinic, talked about how effective these alternatives are when compared to amoxicillin. He said, ""Some of them are actually alternative first line agents. The example of strep throat, penicillin would actually be a first line agent."
The shortage is expected to last about a month and with all of the alternatives available, Whitfield says that parents have nothing to worry about.