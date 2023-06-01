Weight-loss meds like Ozempic may help curb addictive behaviors, but drugmakers aren’t running trials to find out

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR EASTERN AND CENTRAL WISCONSIN... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Ozone until 11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the following counties: Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood. Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone formation, the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov