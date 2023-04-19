 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 1167.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:10 PM CDT Tuesday was 1168.3 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
1167.5 feet on 04/11/2014.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"I have a bobcat in my car": Portage County Deputies call in DNR for help freeing bobcat from vehicle

  • Updated
  • 0
Portage County bobcat
Mitchell Skurzewski

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) - It wasn't a common call for Portage County Dispatch Center when a caller said: "I have a bobcat in my car."

In a Facebook Post to Sheriff Mike Lukas' Facebook page it stated, Deputies Selvey, Stanton and Ashbeck responded to the location to investigate.

Well on arrival there was indeed a bobcat stuck in the gril"l of the vehicle.

The post went on to say, they had to call in "reinforcements with Conservation Warden Bryan Lockman."
 
The post concluded with: "All in a day’s work at the Portage County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin DNR."

Below is the video and Facebook post of the bobcat situation.

Tags

Recommended for you