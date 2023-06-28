 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH NOON TODAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
today.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will continue to affect
Wisconsin, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface.

The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to VERY UNHEALTHY
categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility of the AQI
reaching the HAZARDOUS category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Man who appeared on ‘America’s Most Wanted’ several times arrested in 1984 murder

(CNN) — A Florida man who has been on the run for almost four decades for a 1984 murder has been caught in California and extradited back to Florida, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Donald Santini was wanted for the murder of Cynthia Wood. Santini was the last person seen with Wood before her body was discovered strangled and left in a canal. He was then identified as a suspect and fled the county immediately, the release said.

Earlier this month, Santini was found in San Diego after evading capture for 39 years, it added.

“The arrest of Donald Santini brings closure to a long-standing cold case and provides justice for the victim and her family after nearly four decades of waiting,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the release. “Let’s not forget the tireless work that has gone into this case over the years, the resources, and expertise to pursue justice for Cynthia Wood.”

Santini, who has appeared several times on “America’s Most Wanted” throughout the years, has been charged with first-degree murder.

He is currently back in the custody of Hillsborough County. It is unknown if he has an attorney.

