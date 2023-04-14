Minneapolis reaches settlements in 2 suits alleging then-officer Derek Chauvin used excessive force years before George Floyd's killing

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Marathon and Lincoln
Counties.

Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.

For the Wisconsin River...including Otter Rapids-Eagle River,
Rainbow Reservoir, Rhinelander, Alice Lake Reservoir, Tomahawk Dam,
Hat Rapids Dam, Grandfather Dam, Merrill, Alexander Reservoir,
Wausau, Rothschild, Dubay Reservoir, Whiting Dam, Stevens Point,
Wisconsin Rapids, Biron Reservoir...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...Until SUnday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flooding mainly affects Merrill area parks
and agricultural land.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 11.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 PM CDT Saturday was 12.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 6.3 feet
Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Rain changing to a little sleet and freezing rain then all
snow. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches. Locally
higher amounts possible. Minor sleet accumulation. Winds gusting
as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, and Wood Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning commute. Gusty winds could bring
down tree branches and create low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Minneapolis reaches settlements in 2 suits alleging then-officer Derek Chauvin used excessive force years before George Floyd's killing

  • Updated
  • 0
Minneapolis reaches settlements in 2 suits alleging then-officer Derek Chauvin used excessive force years before George Floyd's killing

The city of Minneapolis has reached settlements totaling more than $8.8 million in two civil lawsuits that accuse former police officer Derek Chauvin, right, of using excessive force in two incidents that happened three years before he killed George Floyd.

 Pool

The city of Minneapolis has reached settlements totaling more than $8.8 million in two civil lawsuits that accuse former police officer Derek Chauvin of using excessive force in two incidents that happened nearly three years before he killed George Floyd during an arrest.

The plaintiffs, John Pope and Zoya Code -- both Black -- said Chauvin restrained them on the ground with his knee on their necks, a move similar to the one he would later deploy on Floyd and which was determined be a contributing factor in his death.

Chauvin was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for Floyd's 2020 murder, during which the former officer knelt on the 46-year-old Black man's neck for more than nine minutes as he cried out, "I can't breathe."

The Minneapolis City Council unanimously voted Thursday to approve a $7.5 million settlement in Pope's case and a $1.375 million in Code's case, the city said in a release.

Their lawsuits alleged that the Minneapolis Police Department's failure to intervene in Chauvin's pattern of excessive force ultimately led to Floyd's killing. The two suits collectively named seven other Minneapolis police officers who were present during the arrests as defendants.

"Derek Chauvin is exactly where he should be, which is in federal prison," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said during a media conference on Thursday. "He should have been fired in 2017. He should have been held accountable in 2017. ... If the supervisors had done the right thing, George Floyd would not have been murdered."

Frey went on to apologize to Pope, Code and any others who have "experienced this kind of egregious conduct at the hands of Derek Chauvin."

The attorney who represented Pope and Code, Bob Bennett, said Thursday that problem far exceeds Chauvin.

"Beware the ease of blaming Chauvin alone. While he is a blunt instrument of police brutality and racism, he could never flourish in a police agency that lived up to its mission statement," Bennett said in a statement.

They urged people to "focus instead on the MPD rank and file who supported Chauvin with their unquestioning obedience, failure to intervene to stop his heinous acts, and their failure to report them per policy and human conscience."

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara apologized Thursday to Pope and Code and called Chauvin "a national embarrassment to the policing profession."

"This is an example of the cancer that has infected this department," O'Hara said. "Today is not a day for excuses or attempts at justification. The notion that we are dealing with the bad actions of one employee is false. We are dealing with the ugly consequences stemming from a systemic failure within the Minneapolis Police Department that has allowed for, and at times encouraged, unjust and brutal policing."

The US Department of Justice launched a federal civil investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department's practices in April 2021.

CNN has attempted to reach out to Chauvin's attorney for comment.

Code and Pope's cases are 'strikingly similar,' attorneys say

Code encountered Chauvin on June 25, 2017, when he and another officer responded to a call in which Code's mother reported her daughter assaulted her, the lawsuit states.

While in the home, the officers forced Code to the ground and handcuffed her "without incident," according to the lawsuit. Chauvin then carried her out of the house by her arms, which were handcuffed behind her back, it says.

"Outside the residence, Defendant Chauvin gratuitously slammed Zoya's unprotected head on the ground. Then he immediately took his signature pose, kneeing on the back of Zoya's neck," the lawsuit states. The city said in its Thursday release that Chauvin knelt on her for several minutes, even after she had been restrained by a hobble.

Chauvin later lied about the encounter in his police report and "left out critical information about the interaction," the city said.

Code's experience was "strikingly similar" to that of Pope, who was 14 years old at the time of his September 4, 2017 arrest, their attorneys said.

While responding to a domestic dispute call, Chauvin repeatedly struck Pope in the head with a metal flashlight and pinned him to the floor with his knee on Pope's upper back and neck for more than 15 minutes, the lawsuit states.

"Many significant details in the officers' reports are not consistent with what happened," during their interaction with Pope that day, the city said.

That encounter led to a federal civil rights indictment against Chauvin, who pleaded guilty to all charges in December 2021, admitting to using "unreasonable and excessive force."

CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe, Andy Rose, Aya Elamroussi and Natalie Andes contributed to this report.