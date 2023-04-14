Minneapolis reaches settlements in 2 suits alleging then-officer Derek Chauvin used excessive force years before George Floyd's killing

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Marathon and Lincoln Counties. Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County. Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County. Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County. .Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows. For the Wisconsin River...including Otter Rapids-Eagle River, Rainbow Reservoir, Rhinelander, Alice Lake Reservoir, Tomahawk Dam, Hat Rapids Dam, Grandfather Dam, Merrill, Alexander Reservoir, Wausau, Rothschild, Dubay Reservoir, Whiting Dam, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Biron Reservoir...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon. && ...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, Up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:10 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 1169.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:10 PM CDT Saturday was 1169.8 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 1167.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&