 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...VERY WINDY WITH BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW TODAY AND TONIGHT...

.Low pressure will continue to intensify over southern Ontario today
and tonight. Bands of light snow wrapping around the western flank
of the storm will affect mainly eastern Wisconsin from time to time,
and Lake-effect snow will increase in the Lake Superior snowbelt of
northern Wisconsin. But the main impact of the storm will be
widespread blowing and drifting snow cause by strong northwest
winds. The wind will drive wind chills to 15 below to 40 below zero.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow and low wind chills. Additional
snow accumulations up to an inch or so possible. Winds gusting as
high as 45 mph. Wind chills 25 below to 40 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult at times, especially in
open areas. The combination of wind and cold could result in
exposed skin suffering frostbite in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If possible, consider postponing travel until conditions improve. If
you must travel during this period, drive with extreme caution.
Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such
items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets
and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything
else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Be
sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before crossing open areas.

&&

Police discover underground drug lab at home in Los Angeles

  • 0

Click here for updates on this story

    LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) -- Los Angeles Police Department officers on Wednesday reported the discovery of what they called an "elaborate underground illicit drug lab" in Granada Hills.

Photos from the home show a hatch in the floor leading to a ladder that drops down into a drug lab.

Police reported finding ecstasy, date rape drugs, hash oil and mushrooms in the lab, amongst other items.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was arrested or how investigators came upon the discovery.

Lillian L. Carranza of the Los Angeles Police Department Commanding Officer Gang and Narcotics Division tweeted:

Here's a new one for us! An elaborate underground illicit drug lab right here in Granada Hills. Ecstasy, Date Rape drugs, Hash Oil and Magic Mushrooms recovered. Great work by your @LAPDDevonshire narcotics team, #LAIMPACT + #GND Lab Squad. The relentless pursuit continues #LAPD

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Tags

Recommended for you