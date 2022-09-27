Police still searching for man on run

(WAOW) -- Police are asking for your help to find a 23-year-old New London man who has stolen vehicles around Wisconsin and is on the run.
On September 20, 2022, law enforcement in Waupaca County investigated theft cases involving Seth A. Genereau. When approached in Outagamie County by officers, Generau fled.
Genereau approached a victim in Clintonville and stole there Pacifica minivan by force.
On September 22, 2022, the Iron County Sheriff's Office located the stolen minivan being driven by Genereau near the Wisconsin/Michigan state line. Deputies attempted to stop him, but Genereau fled westbound on US Highway 2 at a high rate of speed towards Bayfield County, according to Bayfield County Sheriff's Office. Outside the city of Washburn, in Bayfield County, Genereau abandoned the minivan and stole a pickup truck, the release stated. Immediately after, Genereau got the pickup truck stuck in the road and fled on foot into the woods.
The Bayfield County Sheriff's began tracking Genereau throughout the night and the following days. The last known sighting of Genereau was on Sept. 23 north of Washburn on Friendly Valley Road.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Genereau.
Genereau is 6-feet tall, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a flannel shirt, blue jeans and carrying a red cloth sack that may contain a hammock.
If anyone has seen Genereau please call the Bayfield County Sheriff's Office (715) 373-6120 or the Clintonville Police Department (715) 823-3117.