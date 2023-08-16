 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory from 6 AM CDT Thursday until 6:00 AM CDT Monday.
This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Canada will move into the
state from the northwest Thursday morning and travel south
southeast throughout the day. The PM2.5 air quality index (AQI)
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
(USG) level to the UNHEALTHY level. Remember, the UNHEALTHY AQI
level is unhealthy for everyone. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion and everyone else should consider
reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The best chance for UNHEALTHY AQI PM2.5 will reside across
western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over the state
and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI is expected to range from the USG
level to the UNHEALTHY level due to favorable weather conditions
alongside the presence of wildfire smoke. On both Saturday and
Sunday, mostly USG AQI ozone concentrations are expected inland
of the lake breeze, while those areas within the lake breeze will
have a better chance of reaching UNHEALTHY AQI ozone
concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically
maximized during the afternoon or evening before decreasing
overnight into the next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Utah man who allegedly threatened Biden and killed by FBI during attempted arrest confronted police with an AR-15 in 2018, report says

Law enforcement close off the scene where FBI special agents shot and killed Craig Robertson, the Utah man who allegedly made threats against President Joe Biden.

 KSTU

(CNN) — Craig Robertson, the Utah man who FBI special agents shot and killed last week while attempting to arrest him for allegedly making threats against President Joe Biden, confronted Provo police in 2018 with an AR-15, according to a report by The Salt Lake Tribune.

The Salt Lake Tribune obtained police records that state on August 20, 2018, two Google Fiber employees knocked on Robertson’s door after they arrived to connect his neighbor’s internet service, and went to his backyard when the knocks went unanswered.

“Robertson soon exited his backdoor, allegedly waving a handgun, and yelled for the workers to get off his property, according to the report. One of the workers later told Provo police that Robertson pointed the gun at them as he brandished it,” the Tribune’s report states.

The encounter led the Google Fiber employees to call the police, and when a responding Provo police officer rang Robertson’s doorbell, Robertson was holding an AR-15 rifle, “which triggered a bit of a stand off,” the Tribune reported, citing the police report.

Eventually, according to the police report, Robertson abided by police orders and put the rifle away.

“Robertson said that ‘while he had his firearm in view he was holding it against his body, muzzle down in a ready position,’ the report states, ‘and did not wave it around or threaten the males with it,’” according to police records.

According to police records, an officer said it was his “belief that no actual crime had occurred and that (Robertson) had been exercising his 2nd Amendment rights, albeit a little recklessly.”

“Provo police contacted the Utah County attorney’s office for another opinion, and prosecutors agreed with the officer, the report states.”

CNN has requested a copy of police records.

Robertson was facing three federal charges, including threats against the president as well as influencing, impeding and retaliating against federal law enforcement officers by threat. Investigators noted that Robertson appears to owns “a sniper rifle” and several other firearms.

Some of the threats happened just ahead of Biden’s planned trip to Utah.

Prosecutors alleged that in one online threat to the president, Robertson wrote, “I HEAR BIDEN IS COMING TO UTAH. DIGGING OUT MY OLD GHILLE SUIT AND CLEANING THE DUST OFF THE M24 SNIPER RIFLE. WELCOM, BUFFOON-IN-CHIEF!”

He had also posted online threats against other Democratic politicians and prosecutors who have brought cases against former President Donald Trump. The case comes amid heightened vitriol aimed at national and local leaders in the lead-up to the 2024 election and what FBI Director Christopher Wray has called an “unprecedented” level of threats against FBI agents.

In another post Robertson said, “Hey FBI, you still monitoring my social media? Checking so I can be sure to have a loaded gun handy in case you drop by again.”

