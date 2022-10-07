Biden Warns on the Dangers of Putin's Nuclear Threats

The risk of nuclear weapon usage is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. President Joe Biden said during a fundraiser Thursday amid the threat Russian President Vladimir Putin will deploy nuclear weapons to ward off Ukraine’s attempt to reclaim control of Moscow-occupied areas.
Officials have cautioned as recently as Thursday that the US has not detected preparations for a nuclear strike. While there is no question Russia's nuclear posture is taken seriously, this official said the President's language at a fundraiser tonight caught other officials across the government off guard.
In a televised address since last month, Putin said, "If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will without doubt use all available means to protect Russia and our people. This is not a bluff."