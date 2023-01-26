Community Corner Clubhouse Returning Under New Name

WAUSAU, Wis. -- (WAOW) The Community Corner Clubhouse used to be a haven for people dealing with mental health issues, but after budget cuts forced it to close down, organizers have been looking for a new place to call home.
For people like Kelly Kaufman, the clubhouse was a safe place to talk about her mental health struggles. Kaufman saying, "When I heard it was closing I was devastated, it meant isolation for me. I live in Waupaca County, so I'd come from an hour away just to go to clubhouse." Kaufman said that coming to the clubhouse helped her with her depressed and bipolar disorder.
Although the clubhouse is closed, a new one is on it's way. It's called Granite Health, a rebranded version of the clubhouse with the same goal in mind, give people going through mental health issues a place to come together.
Amy Fromm, the manager at Granite Health, said, "It was always in the back of our minds, that if Clubhouse were to close, because it was about August I believe that the threat was coming, so we always said that we were going to begin a new one."
After coming up with a name and getting accredited by Clubhouse International, they began to look for a new home, letting their members know that they were back in business. Fromm saying, "Members are the face of clubhouse, and they are ultimately what clubhouse is all about."
The new spot won't be a part of Northcentral Healthcare like before, instead it'll be funded through community foundation grants and private donors. Fromm told me that they're looking at several locations around Wausau, and saying they are expecting to open in spring or early summer.