Early Voting Numbers Higher Than Most Years

Many voters across Wisconsin have already cast their ballots in this year's midterms, and local officials say that early voting numbers are very high.
Since October 25, voters have streamed into polling places all across the Badger State to get their ballots in early, and thousands of votes have already been cast. Marathon County Clerk Kim Trueblood says early voting numbers are higher compared to previous years, and that over 17,000 absentee ballots were issued, with 15,000 returned so far.
Trueblood said, "It's a little bit higher probably than a general governor race election year, t's certainly higher than it was in the primary." If you requested and filled out your absentee ballot, but haven't sent it back yet, do not drop it in the mail. Instead, you can take it to your clerk's office to turn in.
Absentee ballots will be counted at the same rate as normal ballots, and hopefully, and unofficial vote tally should start coming in around 10:00 p.m. on election night.