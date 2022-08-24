Fatal house fires on the rise in Wisconsin

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - Over the last three years, fire departments across the state and the nation have seen an uptick of fatal house fires.
That's raising a concern for them, as many departments also continue to struggle with staffing shortages.
In 2021, the U.S. Fire Administration reports there were 40 home fire fatalities in the state of Wisconsin.
Now, in August, the state is seeing 37 deaths, including four since May.
"I think more prevention efforts on our part as fire departments within the state of Wisconsin as well as the national system would curve some of that," said Everett Mueller, Deputy Chief of Marshfield Fire Department.
The report also notes cooking and electrical fires were the most common causes.
That's why Chief Mueller stressed the importance of working smoke detectors, and to check them at least twice per year.
"The problem we run into is that people lack smoke detectors in a lot of homes," said Mueller.
Most fire departments, including Marshfield, will help you get a smoke detector if you can't afford one, and will even walk you through tips on fire safety and potential escape plans.
Mueller also said they're working to catch up after falling behind due to COVID.
"In 2020, we weren't able to go to the prevention programs that we do in the school system, and with that school system, we missed two years of a gap," said Mueller.
With restrictions lifting, the department is working to re-engage.
They're working to get back out to the public and educating before a fire happens.
"You always have a better interaction. You can see people, you can talk to people. You can get a feel of what they're understanding level is. That's something we'd really like to get back in to," said Mueller