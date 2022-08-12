Gov. Evers Stops in Wausau for 'Doing the Right Thing' Tour

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Governor Tony Evers has begun a statewide re-election tour, making a stop in Wausau Friday.
He spoke at Whitewater Music Hall as part of his 'Doing the Right Thing' tour.
Evers was joined by his democratic running mate Sara Rodriguez who secured the nomination for Lt. Governor, along with Attorney General Josh Kaul.
Evers wasted no time criticizing Tim Michel's, the Republican nominee for governor, calling his policies on things like abortion, marriage equality, education and gun control divisive and out of touch.
"My opponent wants to essentially bulldoze our public schools, and take the money," said Gov. Evers. "He said he's going to give it to private schools across the state of Wisconsin, destroying our public school system."
"He's also pretty cool with the idea of guns on school grounds, 'that's my opponent folks', 'that's my opponent', said Evers.
If re-elected, Evers said he will work to protect women's reproductive rights.
"I have seven granddaughters who became second class citizens overnight, 50 years of having those rights have now been destroyed, we have to change this," said Evers. "I believe we will win that lawsuit, but it's going to take time. Because of that, I've offered clemency to any physician that gets arrested and convicted under an 1849 state law."
Evers and Rodriguez touting promises kept since he took office, such as cutting taxes by 15%, expanding broadband and grants to support the workforce.
"He is filling jobs all across the state, with over $150 million in training and apprenticeship programs to make sure we have family sustaining, good-paying union jobs," said running mate Sara Rodriguez. "He's expanded high-speed internet for another 300,000 homes and what is Tim Michel's doing?"
"He (Tim Michel's) wants to get rid of marriage equality, ban same-sex marriage... He's an election denier," said Rodriguez. "He wants to defund your public schools and ban almost all abortions."
"As your Lt. Governor I will fight like hell to make sure every person has access to reproductive care, said Rodriguez. "All of this is on the ballot this November."