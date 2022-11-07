Reminders Before You Head to the Polls

As voters get ready to make their voices heard, election officials have a few reminders to add to your Election Day checklist.
There are a lot of things to remember on Election Day, where your polling place is, what ID you need to bring, and some things just slip through the cracks. For instance, what about those Election Day selfies that voters love to take to celebrate their participation?
Local officials have advice on what you should and should not post on Election Day. Kim Trueblood, the county clerk of Marathon County, said, "Don't take a picture of yourself in the voting booth, it is actually against the law to post a picture of a completed ballot, so don't do that. Wait until you're done and take a selfie by the backdrop that's there for you."
Another reminder that she had for voters was that if you are not registered to vote yet, you can still register on Election Day as long as you bring appropriate paperwork. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m., and she encourages anyone who is eligible to get out and vote.