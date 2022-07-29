Sarah Godlewski drops out of Wisconsin Senate race

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Another Democrat candidate for Senate has dropped out of the race. Sarah Godlewski's camp confirmed to WAOW she is no longer a candidate on Friday morning via a press release.
Godlewski is withdrawing her name and is endorsing Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.
“Over a year ago, we launched this campaign to defeat Ron Johnson and return this Senate seat to the people of Wisconsin," Godlewski said in a statement. "I stepped up because, too often, Washington overlooks so many of the challenges working families face–from affordable childcare and senior care to paid family leave to prescription drug costs to reproductive freedom.
I believed we needed more working moms at the U.S. Senate table who would fight like hell to make these issues a priority–I still do. But it’s clear that if we want to finally send Ron Johnson packing, we must all get behind Mandela Barnes and fight together. I’m proud of what our 72-county campaign has accomplished, and while I may not be on the ballot this November, every issue we fought to bring front and center will be."
Godlewski also thanked her supporters who encouraged her "to stay in this fight.
Godlewski withdrawing follows the recent exits of other candidates Tom Nelson and Alex Lasry, who both endorsed Barnes this week. Barnes is now the clear Democratic favorite ahead of the Aug. 9 primary.
Barnes responded to the news of Godlewski suspending her campaign and subsequent endorsement saying he was "honored" and "we are in a stronger position than we have ever been to defeat Ron Johnson."
“This week has demonstrated what it looks like when we come together for a goal that is greater than ourselves," Barnes said in a press release. "We are building a coalition that crosses generations, crosses racial divides and political divides. A coalition that includes farmers, union leaders, teachers, small business owners, and working people all across this state."