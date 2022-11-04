Some Voter Info Could Be Public Knowledge

They say to never ask someone who they voted for, and while that may be private, other voter information isn't.
With this midterm election, national voter rolls will be updated with your most recent information, and while sensitive information like you date of birth or any financial information you share, will be kept confidential. Other information will be available for anyone who goes looking.
Kaitlyn Bernarde, the city clerk for the City of Wausau, said, "Election participation is a public record, so your name, your address, and if you voted in that election or not is public information."
If you move, they say you have nothing to worry about, because the Wisconsin Election Commission will send you a post card after you get your new address.