Stevens Point roads referendum passes

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- A referendum for traffic projects in Stevens Point has passed
The race between approving and denying the measure was decided by just votes 31 votes, with 2,757 votes for to approve and 2,726 votes to deny the measure.
This referendum lets community members vote on whether or not to approve any projects over a million dollars.
It reads in part:
Prior to the start of any physical construction of any
municipally-financed public roadway or transportation
project requiring a city capital expenditure of
$1,000,000 or more, the common council shall submit
to the electorate a binding referendum for approval
of the project.
The confusion started with changes proposed to Business 51.
Any project costing more than one million dollars would need approval from voters.