Stress Peaking Among Voters as Election Day Nears

With Election Day getting closer, voter's stress levels are getting higher, as they await the results of this key midterm. Bart Hobson of Wausau had just finished voting, one of the thousands across Wisconsin getting their ballot in early.
When asked if he was nervous for the election, he wasn't shy about sharing. "Yes I am. Any time you have a candidate for governor announce that if he wins there will never be a democrat voted for in the state ever again, that makes me very nervous."
He was referring to something that republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels said leading up to Election Day. The most recent Marquette Law poll showed him and Governor Tony Evers in a dead heat, and that race may not be called on Election Night.
Other polls report the economy is top of mind for many voters ahead of Tuesday's midterm election, but that's not all, leading up to a buildup of stress among voters and non-voters alike.
Noreen Salzman with the Center For Well-Being says focusing on what you can control should help decrease anxiety, and not dwell on the things you can't. She said, "I think one of the things, and this is true for any kind of anxiety, but trying to know how you're going to vote and trying to do things that are going to be proactive."