Banned books week at Bound To Happen Bookstore

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Sunday is the start of banned books week across the nation and Bound To Happen Bookstore in Stevens Point is doing their part to speak out against the practice.
Their goal is to bring light to books that have been challenged or banned at schools across the nation.
The main focus of many of these books is LGBTQIA+ issues, race in American history, and books that discuss sexual education.
"(the books) could make someone feel uncomfortable. That's where we think the best learning happens. When you're pushed outside of your comfort zone. If all you do is experience the same things every day, you never learn, you never grow," said Nicole Menzel, Co-Owner of Bound To Happen Bookstore.
A banned book classifies as something that has been taken out of any library, bookstore, or classroom.