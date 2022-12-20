All aboard! This elaborate model train display in Pennsylvania has it all

 Skip to main content
...A PROLONGED PERIOD OF WINTRY WEATHER WILL RESULT IN TRAVEL
DISRUPTIONS LEADING INTO THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND...

.A slow moving storm system will bring a prolonged period of wintry
weather to the area the next several days. The initial phase of the
storm will consist of mainly snow, which will fall from this
afternoon through tomorrow. The second phase will consist of lighter
snows, but very windy conditions with significant blowing and
drifting snow. Finally, very cold air will surge into the area on
the strong northwest winds.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Snow
accumulations of 4 and 7 inches expected during this period. For
the Winter Storm Watch, snow and widespread blowing and drifting
snow possible. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches,
with the highest totals in far eastern Wisconsin. Winds could gust
as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to
6 PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday
evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Snow will result in slippery roads and hazardous travel
conditions at times late today through Thursday. Travel conditions
could become dangerous at times Thursday night through Friday
night when winds increase. The strong winds will result in
widespread blowing and drifting snow, and possibly near-zero
visibility at times in open areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds will drive much colder air
into the area. The Wind Chill Index is expected to be in the 15
below to 25 below zero range in central and north-central
Wisconsin Thursday night through Saturday. Wind chills in the east
will range from 10 below zero to 20 below zero during this period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Hazardous travel conditions are expected late today through
Thursday. Even worse travel conditions are possible Thursday night
through Friday night. Consider avoiding travel during this period
unless absolutely necessary. If you must travel during this period,
drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along
with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables,
flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a
first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case
you become stranded. Be sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before
crossing open areas.

Weather Alert

...A COMPLEX WINTER STORM WILL BRING SNOW, STRONG WINDS WITH
BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW, AND COLD TEMPERATURES TO THE AREA
HEADING INTO THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND...

An intensifying storm system will track from the Plains to the
Great Lakes region the next few days. The storm will result in
snow and increasingly windy conditions, and impact travel during
the rest of the week and for the start of the holiday weekend.

Light snow will overspread the area during the afternoon and early
evening hours. Steady snow will continue overnight and through
much of the day Thursday before diminishing from southwest to
northeast during the afternoon hours. Four to seven inches of snow
is likely across the entire area by late in the day Thursday.

Winds will increase substantially Thursday evening, with gusts to
45 mph likely from late Thursday night through Friday night. This
will result in widespread blowing and drifting snow, and possibly
near-zero visibility at times in open areas. Additional snowfall
is also likely during this period, but amounts will be lighter
than tonight and Thursday.

Colder air will also surge back into the area during this time--
resulting in wind chills of 15 below to 25 below zero in central
and north-central Wisconsin, and of 10 below zero to 20 below
zero in the east.

Travel conditions will be good before the snow begins this
afternoon. Roads will likely become snow covered and slippery once
the snow begins, though road conditions this evening will probably
still be good enough to allow for running local errands--as long
extra time is allotted for slower than normal travel.

Travel will probably be hazardous Thursday due to the amount of
snow that will have fallen. The worst travel conditions will occur
Thursday night through Friday night as the strong winds develop
and produce widespread blowing and drifting of the snow. If
possible, consider avoid travel during this period unless
absolutely necessary.

    CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WTAE) -- This may look like something out of a train museum - but it's not. The amazing model train set is inside the Cranberry Township home of Rene and Nancy Harms.

"It took off into taking over our whole basement here," Rene Harms said. "Nancy and I did all of these trees individually. That's probably hundreds of hours just doing the trees alone."

"When I was little, we had a little train around the Christmas tree, and that was, like, it, so this is amazing, and it's fun," Nancy Harms said.

This elaborate display includes Pittsburgh landmarks like the Duquesne Incline, Kennywood, highways, steel mills and even the iconic Heinz ketchup sign.

Rene Harms pointed out some more highlights: "Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there's the Primanti Brothers down here, the William Penn in the back, the grey building is Kaufmann's, Isaly's."

Harms has hundreds of high-tech computerized trains run by voice command.

Even the weather changes!

"We've got a storm coming in," he said, with overhead lights flickering and sounds of thunder playing over the audio system.

The couple can take train enthusiasts from day to night, showing the intricate details and time that's put into every piece.

"The night scene is a lot more dramatic," Rene Harms said. "It highlights the buildings. It really gets to show the lighting inside the buildings, which obviously you wouldn't see during the daytime."

It's not just Pittsburgh railroads getting the love here. New York is on the map too.

From a trip to the circus to a scare at the Bates Motel from the movie "Psycho," this train set has it all -- including some life lessons too.

"Doing this, you learn all kinds of crafts, electricity, wiring, carpentry. Just patience. A lot of patience, believe me," Rene Harms said.

"It takes a lot of talent," Nancy Harms said. "Rene seems like he can do anything. Just from working on his railroad, he can do anything in the house. It's just amazing to me."

In addition to their home hobby, Rene and Nancy like to go on vacation by taking — what else? — train trips. They hope to ride on the Orient Express one day.

Rene Harms said he would also like to develop a train club so others can enjoy his work too

