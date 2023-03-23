Area school district possibly cutting middle school sports

STRATFORD, Wis. -- (WAOW) Facing a near $1 million dollar deficit, the Stratford school district may be forced to cut middle school sports all together, if their newest referendum fails to pass.
The referendum would increase taxes in Stratford to help balance the budget, the mill rate increase would be $30 dollars on a $100,000 dollar home in 2023. Since two referendums have already failed, superintendent Nathan Lehman hosted parents for an open discussion at Ground Up Coffee Shop, sharing forms, as well as ideas for how middle school sports can be saved.
Lehman said, "When we didn't pass the last referendum, I met with our staff, I met with our administration, met with our school board, and we looked at ways to reduce our expenditures, which is what we have to do."
Lehman and parents both saying that the school district needs more support from the state government. Lehman said, "Right now the state has fallen way behind, because they're not keeping up with inflation, if they had we would have over $2,600 dollars more per student."
The referendum's fate will be decided on Election Day.