BREAKING: Wausau School Board approves restructuring plan

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau School Board voted to approve a plan to restructure the district starting in 2025.
The motion carried with a 7-2 vote.
As part of the plan, there will be one 10-12th grade senior high at Wausau West, one 8-9th grade junior high at Wausau East, and two 5-7th grade middle schools at John Muir and Horace Mann.
The board also delayed a decision on reallocating referendum funds to help create a 2-story addition at Wausau West.
The other part of the restructuring process, which includes moving to eight K-4th grade elementary schools, appropriating facilities for charter schools and other specialized programming and creating "early learning centers" for birth to 5 years will be voted on by the board at a later date.