Fourth grade students experience day on the farm at Fustead Farms

RINGLE, Wis. (WAOW) -- Students from around the area were able to experience what life is like on a farm today.
Fustead Farms hosted D.C. Everest's annual Food for America program ran through Future Farmers of America on Wednesday, as fourth graders from the area came out to the farm.
FFA advisor and tech ed teacher at D.C. Everest John Glynn said the event teaches kids what daily life on the farm entails.
“We teach the children from what we feed our cows, how we have our machinery, how we process our raw materials into food on the table, so the idea is to teach them the forgery of the food supply.”
The event is led by FFA chapter officers and members of the FFA, including high school students who share and dedicate their time and resources to know how and where food comes from.
“This program is targeted for the fourth graders and their curriculum, but this is really good for my high school students as well," Glynn said. "They can demonstrate their leadership abilities, their ability to speak in front of a group, and just their overall character as great young people interested in the field of agriculture. So, it’s a win for everybody.”
This amazing event is a great opportunity for students to learn about agriculture, and get a close view of touring animals, getting rides on the tractors, and for many students, this is the first time they have ever been on a real working farm.