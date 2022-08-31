Gov. Tony Evers visits Rothschild Elementary

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) - Governor Tony Evers made a visit to Rothschild Elementary just one day after his announcement of $90 million additional school funding state wide.
After two years of a pandemic and mounting health issues, it's been a difficult few years for the schools.
That's why governor Evers has announced $90 million dollars in funding including $15 million for mental health help.
"More access. We know a lot of communities are underserved and that translates to a lot of kids who have needs that are going unmet," said Jill Underly, State Superintendent of Wisconsin.
D.C. Everest says this could make a big difference.
"I'm excited about what it might do to help support kids wellness including things like our mental health navigators and just having solid ratios so we can build relationships in classrooms," said Casey Nye, Superintendent of D.C. Everest school district.
Outside of that, the money can be used for a variety of things.
"They can use it in just about any way. Frankly, some of that will be using it to hire some teachers that they haven't been able to do," said Governor Tony Evers.
The schools will be given until 2026 to use up those funds, but State Superintendent, Jill Underly, says there's bigger plans ahead.
"At the department, that's one of our goals is to provide a more sustainable funding formula so schools don't have to go to referendums so much in order to pay for operational costs," said Underly.
But D.C. Everest school leaders say they're looking forward to the year ahead.
"I'm incredibly confident that our staff is going to do the work they need to do for kids. We've got an amazing team. We've got a great community supporting us so I'm excited about the road ahead," said Nye.