USDA Proposes Changes to School Lunch

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) The USDA is proposing new rules for area schools, aiming to cut down on foods that have high amounts of sodium and sugar.
Laticia Baudhuin, the director of school nutrition at Evergreen Elementary School, said, "We currently have no sugar restrictions in any of our school meal programs. This is something that my cohorts and I have been calling on for a long time."
Baudhuin says that the problem lies with pre-packaged, or convenience foods that are usually high in calories, saying that the new rule from the USDA would allow them to make more food from scratch.
Baudhuin saying, "You'll see schools often times scheduling a 10 minute breakfast, or a 20 minute lunch. Now I would challenge any of you to try to eat your breakfast, a healthy breakfast, in 10 minutes."
But when it comes to who would pay for it, the USDA is serving up some bad news. Karen Fochs, the director of school nutrition services with the Wausau School District said, "Any costs that manufacturers would have to take on regarding researching recipes, or any kind of changes to their production line. That cost would have to be paid somehow, and it would be passed on to the customer."
And while you may have to send your kids to school with more lunch money, Fochs says it's worth it because of the effect school lunch has on kids, adding that it has been shown to improve test scores and decrease negative behavior.
The new rules are set to go in place by the start of school in the fall.