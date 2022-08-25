Wisconsin Rapids School District welcoming 68 new teachers

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) - With school almost back in session, students will not be the only new faces in the classroom.
Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools are introducing 68 new teachers to their district for the upcoming school year.
As a part of their peer mentoring program, veterans were paired with each new teacher to show them the ropes.
"They really learn the lay of the land in Wisconsin Rapids, and that can be simply the school system, where to eat in town, or where things are if they have a young family, so that mentor can not only assist them with the school and how to handle discipline, and how the grade books work, but can also help them with the community as a large," said Ron Rasmussen, Principal of Lincoln High School.
Despite all those new hires, The Rapids School District is still looking to fill a few more open positions.
For more infromation, or to get in contact to apply, click here.