Woodside Elementary in Wisconsin Rapids receives $1.2 million dollar Outdoor Learning Grant

Sketch of proposed plans for the Play, Learning, and Activity Center at Woodside Elementary in Wisconsin Rapids.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) - Woodside Elementary school in Wisconsin Rapids will soon see some major renovations that will go beyond the school day.

The school has been awarded a $1.2 million dollar grant to develop an outdoor play, learning, and activity center.

School officials say it will feature handicapped-accessible and inclusive play equipment.

"I think there is a whole bunch of benefits, some are going to be initial and some are going to be long term, Because this is a place for our current students, and our current students become our community which we are so excited about." said Woodside Principal Julie Kolarik.

The enhancements are anticipated to provide a long-lasting playground for users 20-25 years into the future.

Future phases planned include an outdoor classroom/learning center and pickle ball courts.

There are still asking the community to help raise $300,000 dollars to finish all future plans in mind.

