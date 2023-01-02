 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...A WINTRY MIX TO CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS OVER PARTS OF
CENTRAL WISCONSIN FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MID-DAY TUESDAY...

.Ahead of a strong storm system, a wintry mix is expected to develop
late tonight and become more widespread Tuesday morning. The wintry
mix will likely result in a ice accumulation on flat and elevated
surfaces, including roadways, sidewalks, and parking lots. Hazardous
driving conditions are likely to develop late tonight and Tuesday
morning.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected.  Ice accumulations up to two
tenths of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central and northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Midnight tonight to Noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery or icy road conditions.  The hazardous
conditions will  impact the Tuesday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

&&

'Yellowstone' Season 5 will return this summer

Kevin Costner in 'Yellowstone."

 Paramount

"Yellowstone" viewers will have to wait until summer to see the conclusion of Season 5.

Paramount Network revealed the news during the midseason finale on Sunday, sharing a teaser trailer with viewers.

"Yellowstone," which stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley and Cole Hauser, premiered in 2018. It has been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Golden Globes.

The premiere for the first half of Season 5 drew more than 12 million viewers, according to Paramount.

The series follows the Dutton family with Costner playing the John Dutton, the patriarch of a complicated family of ranchers in conflict.

"Yellowstone" is currently streaming on Paramount+.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

