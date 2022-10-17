Rural departments struggle to find EMT's

MANITOWISH WATERS, Wis. (WAOW) - A lack of emergency workers is nearing a crisis point in the Northwoods - with Vilas County in particular feeling the strain.
"Here in Manitowish Waters, we have a total of one EMT in town, and we have one first responder," noted Jessie Mabie, EMS Service Director for the town.
It's the same story most everywhere in the county, but Manitowish Waters is in particularly dire straits.
"It's progressively getting worse as we go on,' Mabie explained. "It's getting to the point where we're struggling to even pull crews together."
That can mean a longer wait time when there's an emergency - sometimes up to 45 minutes or longer - while the departments lean on each other to cover the field.
They say there simply aren't enough volunteers - and those that do come forward often turn away once they find out what's in store.
"When the find out the requirements, they change their mind," explained Corky Curtis of the Presque Isle Fire Department.
The county is considering many options - including bringing in outside firms.
"There's no way you can eliminate the volunteer firefighter guy, paramedic or EMT," said Curtis, "but we're going to need some help with full-time people."
Vilas County officials say they're always looking for more volunteers and new recruits.
Anyone in the area should reach out to their nearest fire department.