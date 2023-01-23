Central Wisconsin Asian community reacts to shooting in Monterey

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Asian American community in Wausau is reacting after a mass shooting killed 11 people and wounded 10 others at a Lunar New Year celebration in California.
"Lunar New Year is supposed to be a time of celebration, a time for many of the other ethnicities, other southeast Asian and other Asian American individuals are here to celebrate the new year," said Yee Leng Xiong, executive director of the Hmong American Center in Wausau.
The Hmong community doesn't celebrate the Lunar New Year, instead holding their own celebration in November and December. But Xiong says having this celebration marred by tragedy is all the more heartbreaking.
"For the Hmong American community, the New Year is one of our most important celebrations," he said. "I'm very sure that for those individuals that do celebrate the Lunar New Year, it's the same thing."
He says it only adds to what has already been a difficult few years for the Asian American community.
"Especially with COVID-19 there were several individuals that lost their lives not only from the pandemic itself, but from the anti-Asian sentiments that were going on," Xiong said.
While no official motive for the shooting has been release, Xiong says it's important to remember that hate has no place in the community.
"It's now more than ever that we need to come together to unite together and support one another during this time and not be divided among anything dividing us but rather coming together as a community," he said.