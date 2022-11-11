Fighting the Stigma Around Mental Health in Minority Communities

Talking about mental health issues is never easy, especially for some minority communities, that's why one man is fighting the stigma to get people they need.
A survey in Marathon County reports that Hispanic students are twice as likely to attempt suicide than their white peers, and more than half of Hispanic young adults in Wisconsin experience poor mental health, which is higher than the national average.
Tony Gonzalez, the director of the American Hispanic Association, said, "A lot of it has to do with people's religious upbringing. We have to break through those barriers, you know understand that mental health is an issue that anyone can go through."
And if they do seek help, Gonzalez says that it can be hard to find counselors in our area who speak Spanish, or places with interpretors. He said, "We don't have enough facilitators that are bi-lingual, or that have the cultural awareness regarding the Hispanic community."
If you are someone in the minority community who is struggling with mental health, you can call the Hmong American Center and they will direct you to the resources that are available.