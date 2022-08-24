AOW: Mosinee's Keagan Jirschele kicks off football season with tiring TD

MOSINEE, WI (WAOW) -- Keagan didn't exactly hit the ground running come week one of summer camp. Nursing a hamstring injury was top priority to start.
"I really took it easy the first week of contact days and I had to just get it back to where I could play cause I didn't want tit lingering, the hamstring lingers," Jirschele explained.
But Friday night under the lights, all bets and braces were off for the receiver
Averaging 22 yards per catch, including a 75 carry yards to the house for the Indians first touchdown of the season.
Jirschele said, "I think the future opponents definitely when they watch the film they'll see we ran that bubble play a few times, and try to guard that and we have plays and we have plays we can counter back at them if they end up like over pursuing to me."
However, coming in clutch in big moments in not uncommon for Keagan, he led the baseball team to the state tournament just three months ago.
"I feel like having the success in baseball season kind of helps with just confidence and energy moving forward knowing were athletes and we can do its and we just got to prove it on the football field just like the football field," he said.
And this year. the junior is only expanding his opportunities to lead this team, by wearing a 'C' on his jersey this season, and taking the title seriously.
"I'm making sure I've got myself locked in but after i'm locked in its making sure my guys are locked in too and they're ready to play."
Mosinee next match up is a non-conference game against St. Catherine's, in Kenosha.