Art McNally, 'father of instant replay' and Hall of Fame NFL official, dies at 97

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTRY PRECIPITATION WILL SPREAD NORTH ACROSS THE AREA TODAY...

A slow moving storm system will continue to approach the area
from the Central Plains today. The leading band of precipitation
from the storm moved across central and east-central Wisconsin
overnight, producing a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing
rain.

A lull in the precipitation was occurring during the middle to
late morning. Light freezing drizzle and drizzle is likely to
develop in central and east-central Wisconsin during the mid-day
hours. A more significant increase in precipitation is anticipated
during the afternoon. During that time, precipitation across much
of central Wisconsin will fall as a wintry mix of snow, sleet,
and freezing rain. Mainly rain is anticipated from the Wisconsin
Rapids and Stevens Point areas-- east--to Oconto and Marinette and
the Lake Michigan shoreline, including the Fox Valley.
Temperatures in this area will be a bit above freezing.

The precipitation will take a little longer to reach north-
central and far northeast Wisconsin, likely not starting in these
areas the early to mid-afternoon hours. Colder air in this area
will result in primarily snow. But the snow will be mixed with
some sleet and possibly some freezing rain at times. The snow
could fall quite heavily for the afternoon commute.

Travel conditions from the Wausau area through north-central and
far northeast Wisconsin will likely deteriorate as the wintry
precipitation increases across the area during the afternoon.
Anyone with travel plans in these areas should allow extra time to
account for the less than optimal travel conditions.

Weather Alert

...A WINTRY MIX TO CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS OVER THE
REGION TODAY INTO TONIGHT...

.A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will lift north
across the region today. The wintry mix will likely result in ice
accumulations on flat and elevated surfaces, including roadways,
sidewalks, and parking lots. Snow accumulations will be likely over
northern Wisconsin this afternoon and evening. The mixed
precipitation will change over to rain by midday in central
Wisconsin, the Fox Valley and lakeshore areas, as warmer air moves
into the region. Hazardous driving conditions are likely north and
west of the Fox Valley and lakeshore areas this morning, and over
northern Wisconsin through tonight.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...A light mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain expected.  Ice
accumulations up to one tenth of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Marathon and Shawano Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the afternoon
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Art McNally, 'father of instant replay' and Hall of Fame NFL official, dies at 97

  • 0

Art McNally, the "father of instant replay" and the first game official inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died at 97 of natural causes at a Pennsylvania hospital near his home Sunday, his son said Monday in a statement from the hall.

McNally was an NFL official for nine seasons, first serving as a field judge in 1959 and then as a referee from 1960 to 1967. In 1968, he became the NFL supervisor of officials where he created the first training and evaluation film study program for officiating members in professional sports.

Under his leadership, McNally brought technology to the officiating ranks of the NFL and he would eventually introduce instant replay to the league. He retired from the NFL in 1991 and was the World League of American Football's supervisor of officials in 1992.

He returned to the NFL full-time in 1995 and was an assistant supervisor of officials until 2007. For the next six years he was an observer of officials for the league.

In August, McNally became the first game official to be enshrined into the Hall of Fame.

"I've been very fortunate having a career of many years in football, consistently, with the finest staff of officials throughout the country," he said by video at his induction. "I know from the dedication, the love of the game, the desire to go out on the field every weekend, to see to it that the game is played according to the rules of the National Football League."

He said officials do their work for the players, coaches and the fans. And he gave advice to fellow officials.

"This is the biggest thing, I think, for an official: Do the job. Hopefully nobody is even going to know you're around. Make the calls the proper way, the way they should be, with a heavy dose of common sense," he said.

Jim Porter, president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame said in the statement that McNally was a "quiet, honest man of integrity."

"His legacy as a strong leader who helped usher in the advanced training of officials and the technology necessary to keep up with a faster and more complicated game will be preserved forever in Canton."

At the time of his death, McNally was the oldest living member of the 362 Hall of Fame members.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressed his condolences in a statement.

"Art McNally was an extraordinary man, the epitome of integrity and class," Goodell said. "Throughout his distinguished officiating career, he earned the eternal respect of the entire football community. Fittingly, he was the first game official enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. But more importantly, he was a Hall of Fame person in absolutely every way."

In 2002, then-NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue created an annual award named after McNally which is given to a league game official "who exhibits exemplary professionalism, leadership and commitment to sportsmanship on and off the field."

McNally also officiated for the NBA for one season.

Before joining the league office in 1968, McNally was a teacher and coach for 18 years in the Philadelphia School District.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you