Athlete of the Week: Maddie Much

WAUSAU, WI (WAOW) — A state championship is only a dream for many high school athletes, but Maddie Much of Iola-Scandinavia has made it a reality.
However, looking back on the win, Much still feels like she's in a dream.
"It still doesn't feel real. I still think about state and I'm like 'we just did that.' I still can't believe it, my team pulled through when we needed it most and we brought home the trophy," Much said about her recent victory.
After pitching a complete game and setting a state championship game record with five hits in five at bats, Much has managed to remain humble.
"I didn't really expect myself to be a record breaker at a state level, I guess, so it was a little shocking to me because that wasn't my plan at all, but I just wanted to go up there, pitch for my team, do the best I could, and see if we could bring a championship home," said Much.
But it was not just the current members of the team that were motivation for Much.
She dedicated this win to her sister, who was on the team last year in their state run that ultimately came up short.
"I played for my sister because we went to state last year and we fell short of the state championship, but I did it for her because I knew that she missed that opportunity and I wanted her, even though she wasn't playing, I still wanted her to feel like she had a part in it," she states.
After it has all been said and done, Much had an incredible season, capping it off with an all time performance to seal it; yet, it is her personality that stands out most.
Maddie Much has now stamped her legacy in the history books, bringing the t-birds their first ever state championship.