August 6th named 'Roisin Willis Day" in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- In the city of Stevens Point, Aug. 6 will forever be known as "Roisin Willis Day."
That comes after Mayor Mike Wiza made the proclamation Monday afternoon in front of the runner's friends, fans and family.
Willis, a Stevens Point native, is one of the best high school athletes to ever step foot on the track. She’s set multiple state and national records, competed in the Olympic trials and, this past weekend, led Team USA to gold in Cali, Columbia, at the World Athletics Championships.
"I keep having to tell myself that this accomplishment really happened. Like pinch me or something," she said. "This has just been such a surreal experience, and to come back to such a supportive community is just really special."
In Columbia, Willis finally accomplished a major goal, running her 800-meter race in under 2 minutes. She did it in the World Championship finals, to take gold.
Willis will now head to Stanford University, where she will compete for the Cardinal track-and-field team and pursue her academic career.