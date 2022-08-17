CTK: Colby aiming to defend state title in 2022

COLBY, WIS (WAOW) -- When it comes to accomplishing goals--the 2021 Colby hornets checked off all the boxes.
The last time they played--they were champions.
But now, as far as coach Jim Hagen is concerned, they are not champions anymore.
Senior Tucker Meyer is expected to take over for Brent Jeske at quarterback who might be asked to throw more than previous qb's.
It's a tough ask to follow up a state title--but this year's hornets feel they stack up well against their competition.
Senior Caden Healy said, "That's a lot of pressure because that's a big shoe to fill, but we got some guys that can play ball. Obviously we're going to try to win it. I ain't shooting for second, I ain't shooting for third, so we're here to play, that's all I gotta say."
Head coach Jim Hagen continued, "I think we have that kind of drive. Our players know the expectations here in the Colby football program. It's going to be a tough conference like usual, but we expect, if we can stay healthy, we would expect to be able to compete for a conference championship."